David Wagner has breathed new life into Huddersfield Town this season with the Terriers sitting pretty third in the Championship.
The German head coach is nearly a year into his Town reign and it's safe to say the club has not looked back since his appointment in early November last year.
After a rocky start to his managerial career at Town - which started with two losses - Wagner has instilled the Terrier identity into the club, along with his gegenpressing style of football.
But how well do you remember David wagner's year in charge of Town?
And how well did you know the Boss' credentials before he set foot in the John Smith's Stadium?
Take our David Wagner quiz below to find out - but be warned, it's quite tricky!