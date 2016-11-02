Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has breathed new life into Huddersfield Town this season with the Terriers sitting pretty third in the Championship.

The German head coach is nearly a year into his Town reign and it's safe to say the club has not looked back since his appointment in early November last year.

After a rocky start to his managerial career at Town - which started with two losses - Wagner has instilled the Terrier identity into the club, along with his gegenpressing style of football.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City bitesize guide Share this video Watch Next

But how well do you remember David wagner's year in charge of Town?

And how well did you know the Boss' credentials before he set foot in the John Smith's Stadium?

Take our David Wagner quiz below to find out - but be warned, it's quite tricky!