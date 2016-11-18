Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Cardiff this weekend in a bid to notch their first away win over the Bluebirds since the early 2000s.

Nine permanent managers have come through the doors at the John Smith's Stadium since the last win over Cardiff in South Wales and David Wagner will be hoping that's another record his side can break on Saturday.

He may have to do it without the likes of Aaron Mooy, Kasey Palmer and Nahki Wells who all face a late fitness test to see if they're ready for the encounter.

Both sides have had the international break to recuperate and we are in for an intriguing match up in South Wales this weekend.

But now we want to know how well you know your previous meetings between the sides ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Take our quiz below to test your memory of past encounters.