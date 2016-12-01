Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been light of goals recently, striking the back of the net just 20 times so far this season.

Derby County are the only side in the top half to have scored less than Town - who have the eighth-worst goal difference in the league despite being in a playoff spot.

Elias Kachunga is Town's leading scorer having netted six goals in all competitions for the Terriers, but no Town player has scored a brace so far this season.

And that got us thinking about the last time a Town man bagged a hat trick.

Do you remember the last time a Town man notched three goals in a game? Can you remember the last hat trick scored against the Terriers?

Put you knowledge to the test in with our quiz below.