Huddersfield Town will compete in the top flight of English football for the first time in 45 years next season.

There have been some dark times for Town in the past half century, but the Terriers have finally made it back into the promised land.

Town will compete in their first ever Premier League match on August 12, with the league revealing the fixtures on Wednesday, June 14.

The Terriers' last top flight game came in April 1972, and many Town fans have never seen their side compete at the highest level.

But for those who have, how well do you remember that ill-fated season under Ian Greaves in the old First Division?

Test your memory of the 1971/72 campaign with our quiz below.