Huddersfield Town head into the international break sat third in the Premier League table.

Not many Town fans thought they would see the day that their side was competing at the pinnacle of the English football system, but Town have held their own in the top tier.

Wins against Crystal Palace and Newcastle United were followed by a League Cup victory over Rotherham, before the Terriers fought for a goalless draw against the Saints - keeping their unbeaten record in tact.

Add to that Town have conceded no goals in the Premier League so far this campaign and you can see why fans are getting excited.

There are still 35 league games to go this season and anything can happen, but the positivity surrounding Town has grown hugely after the incredible start to their first top-flight season for 45 years.

But how well do you remember it?

Take our quiz below to see how much of Town's flying start you remember.