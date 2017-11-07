The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner celebrated his second anniversary as Terriers boss at the weekend with a superb win over West Bromwich Albion.

Town dominated the first half, but were penned in for the majority of the second period after Christopher Schindler's red card.

The Terriers defended valiantly however and handed the head coach the perfect anniversary present - three Premier League points.

The victory was David Wagner's 42nd at the helm of Huddersfield Town, with the boss enjoying a 42.4 per cent win rate in West Yorkshire.

But how many of those victories do you remember?

Take our quiz below to test your knowledge of Wagner's Town tenure.