Huddersfield Town host fellow newly-promoted side Brighton and Hove Albion at the John Smith's Stadium for the first time ever in the top flight on Saturday.

Town head into the game on a four-match losing streak, whereas the Seagulls are winless in four but have earned two points in that time with draws against Crystal Palace and Stoke City.

Last time out Chris Hughton's men were hammered by Liverpool however, with goals from Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho and a Lewis Dunk own goal leading to a 5-1 win for the Reds.

It's Town up next for Brighton, but the Seagulls will not have pleasant memories from the last time they went to the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers stunned the Seagulls in West Yorkshire last year in what was one of the matches of the season for David Wagner's men.

But how well do you remember the clash? Test your knowledge with our quiz below.