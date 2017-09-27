Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have got off to a flying start in their first top-flight campaign in 45 years, earning nine points from their first six matches.

Town have beaten Newcastle United and Crystal Palace in the Premier League so far this season and have taken a point from clashes with Burnley, Leicester City and Southampton.

Only West Ham United have beaten the Terriers in the league since their dramatic promotion to the top flight last season, but tougher tests lie ahead for the Terriers.

David Wagner's men meet Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool in their next four matches - with an away trip to Swansea City also thrown in the mix - and the Terriers will have to be at their best to earn some more precious Premier League points.

Town have taken on all of this year's opposition in the past and have recorded victories against every side currently competing in English football's top tier.

But do you know if Town have won more games than they've lost against each team in the league?

Take our quiz below to find out!