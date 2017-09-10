Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed an incredible start to life in the Premier League, earning seven points from three matches and remaining unbeaten in the top flight.

A trip to Crystal Palace kicked off the Terriers' campaign, with David Wagner's men battering the Eagles and coming away with a 3-0 win.

Fellow promoted side Newcastle United were next to be dispatched thanks to an Aaron Mooy stunner, before Town played out a goalless draw against Mauricio Pellegrino's Southampton.

The international break could have halted Town's progress, but a friendly win over Altona 93 has kept the winning habit running for the Terriers.

But in how much detail do you remember Town's start to life in the Premier League?

Test your knowledge by matching the stat to the player in our quiz below!