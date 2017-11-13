Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six of Huddersfield Town's first-team are currently away on international duty with their respective nations.

Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen have arguably the most important matches of the week, with all three called up for their respective nations' World Cup qualifying deciders.

Meanwhile Steve Mounié has featured twice for Benin in friendly matches against Congo and Tanzania while Laurent Depoitre was an unused substitute for Belgium in their home friendly against Mexico.

The forward could still feature for the Red Devils against Japan on Tuesday while midfielder Danny Williams has also been selected for the USA squad for the first time since October 2016.

But how do Town's current international crop rank in comparison to those of yesteryear in terms of national team caps?

Does Mounié have more appearances for Benin than Nahki Wells' does for Bermuda? Or has Aaron Mooy pulled on the Australia shirt more times than fellow countryman Jason Davidson?

Pit your wits against our quiz based around the popular 1980s TV show 'Play Your Cards Right' below and see if you will end up being a cap-holder anorak or one-cap wonder.