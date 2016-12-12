Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Champions League round of 16 draw was done today with Leicester City, Arsenal and Manchester City finding out their European fate.

The Foxes play Sevilla, while City take on Monaco and Arsenal face a daunting two-leg encounter with German giant Bayern Munich.

In the Europa League, Manchester United take on Saint Etienne and Tottenham were drawn against KAA Gent.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The European draws got us thinking about Town's clashes against clubs from across the continent, with the Terriers taking on some top European sides over the last few preseasons.

A preseason trip to Austria helped Town add to the list last summer, but how many of the previous years' clashes can you remember?

Take our quiz below and put your Town knowledge to the test.