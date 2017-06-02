Huddersfield Town are gearing up for their first season in the top flight of English football since the 1971/72 season.
The Terriers secured a debut Premier League campaign with a Wembley penalty shootout win over Reading FC, netting a prize worth upwards of £185m in the process.
Town's last top tier term came 45 years ago, with the club's season ending with a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.
A lot has happened since then and we want to know how much you can remember - or how much attention you have been paying in your history lessons!
In our quiz below we want to know which event was more recent.
