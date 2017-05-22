Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town visit Wembley on May 29 looking to secure a spot in the top flight of English football for the first time in 45 years.

The Terriers face Reading in English football's most expensive game, with the victors earning a spot in the lucrative Premier League next season.

The Royals have been to the new Wembley twice before - for the 2011 Championship play-off final and the 2015 FA Cup semi-final - but lost both times.

Town on the other hand have won their only match played under the famous arch, beating Sheffield United on penalties to achieve promotion to the Championship in 2012.

But how well do you remember the Terriers' last outing at the national stadium?

Try our quiz below to see if you can name each player to take a penalty on that day - in order.