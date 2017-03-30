Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough is waiting on the fitness and recovery of midfielder Jackson Irvine ahead of the trip to Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The 24-year-old earned his first and second starts for Australia during their World Cup Qualifying double header, clocking up more than 20,000 air miles (and 160 minutes on the pitch) during his stint with the Socceroos.

The Brewers leading goalscorer replaced the suspended Aaron Mooy in Australia's 2-0 victory in Sydney over the United Arab Emirates, opening the scoring, and was expected to return to the UK on Wednesday evening.

"He started both games and got himself a goal, which will once again be good for him," said Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough.

"We'll see how he is - it'll be very much on how he feels after the long flight.

“I think Jackson is back in the UK on Wednesday night, because of the time difference.

"He generally then sleeps for about 14 hours, or as long as he can after that and then he does a little bit on Thursday and gets ready for training on Friday.

"Sometimes he feels better than others getting off the plane, everyone who travels will know that.

"We leave it totally down to him but we are mindful as well that we have Newcastle United away on Wednesday and then Aston Villa here (a week on Saturday).

Irvine was one of four Burton players on international duty - Cauley Woodrow appearing for England Under-21s, Lasse Vigen Christensen captaining the Danish under-21s and Tom Flanagan an unused substitute for Northern Ireland.

Flanagan has already returned to the club with Woodrow and Christensen to be assessed with Irvine on today and tomorrow ahead of Saturday's game at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Brewers also have some injury doubts among the players who did not travel during the break - John Brayford, Kyle McFadzean and Luke Murphy were all carrying knocks after the Brentford game with Clough stating those issues are still there ahead of the weekend encounter.

"We've just got a few that were hanging over from before the break," he added.

"Kyle McFadzean has been carrying a knock, Luke Murphy has been carrying a knock.

"So even with this 10-day break we've had so far, there are still two or three - John Brayford's knee is still very sore.

"There are still two or three of them who are a doubt for Saturday."