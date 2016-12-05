Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Loaned-out Huddersfield Town keeper Tadhg Ryan is playing the waiting game to discover what effect a suspected arson attack on his temporary club Radcliffe Borough will have.

The 19-year-old has made six appearances for the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division North side.

The most recent was in the 1-0 defeat by Burscough at Stainton Park, where the main stand was gutted by the fire on Sunday evening.

A clean-up operation is under way, with Radcliffe due to host West Didsbury and Chorlton in the quarter-finals of the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy on Tuesday.

Ryan last week extended his loan until January 2, as did 20-year-old centre-back Fraser Horsfall at Trafford FC.

The Shawe View club, who are fifth in the table, host Colne in an NPL First Division North match on Tuesday and Brighouse Town on Saturday, when Radcliffe, who are 15th, visit leaders Scarborough Athletic.

Horsfall has made eight appearances for Trafford, the most recent in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Farsley Celtic.

They are due to visit Radcliffe on Monday, January 2.

Brighouse Town, who are seventh, go to Hyde United on Tuesday.

Loaned-out Town striker Rekeil Pyke is hoping to make a home debut for Wrexham in their National League clash with Macclesfield on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, who will be at the Racecourse Ground until Boxing Day, made his debut in last Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Lincoln City.

That game brought a fourth Wrexham appearance for Town keeper Luke Coddington.

The 21-year-old’s initial stay runs through to Saturday’s FA Trophy first-round home tie against Tranmere Rovers.