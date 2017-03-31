Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez believes Huddersfield Town have been "feeling the pressure" of late.

Town stumbled to an uncharacteristic 4-0 defeat at Bristol City ahead of the international break, yet have lost just three league matches since late November.

David Wagner has repeatedly claimed Town have no pressure on them due to the expectations given to the West Yorkshire side at the start of the year, but Benitez disputes that claim.

The Spaniard believes his side have been dealing with immense pressure all season, and now it's time for the other teams "like Huddersfield" to contend with the heat.

In his pre-Wigan press conference, the former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager told the Chronicle: “The other teams, like Huddersfield, have been feeling a bit of the pressure recently like we were all season.

“From the first game we were feeling the pressure - every single team wants to do well against us, now it’s about how the other teams react.”

Benitez went on to suggest the promotion race now boils down to a mini-league of just eight matches.

“We have the best away fans in the country, so there are a lot of positives," he added.

“We have to be sure that home fans now, they help a little bit more.

“But you cannot ask for more because they have been really, really good.

“We have a league of eight games, everybody can maybe help a little bit, and it would be great for the team.”