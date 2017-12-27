Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rajiv van La Parra hopes to help serve up a festive treat for his family when Burnley visit Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Family and friends have boosted the coffers of KLM significantly over the past three years while the 26-year-old has been playing in England.

He has loved ones visiting again for Christmas and New Year and is determined to reward them with a John Smith ’s victory against Sean Dyche’s Clarets on Saturday.

“It’s always hard for them because there are so many games and we have to travel up and down,” said the flying wingman.

“Now they know it’s a busy time so they are staying over, but I’m happy the next game is also at home and they can watch this as well.”

Since being sent off against Manchester City and sitting out four matches – he was a non-playing substitute against Chelsea – Van La Parra has helped Town collect five points from the trips to Watford and Southampton and the home Boxing Day clash with Stoke City .

“I have been here three years now and have got used to the busy schedule,” added the former Wolves and Heerenveen player.

“I think my body is also used to it, as I can compare with the first year I was here and it was a bit difficult back then.

“I feel now I know how to recover and how to prepare myself for these busy days – and I will be ready.”

Van La Parra felt Town missed out on three points against Stoke because they failed to make the most of their chances in the 1-1 draw.

“It was a difficult game but we started well and got the goal, but then they came back and better into the game,” he explained.

“The game was up and down, but the problem was that we didn’t get the second goal.

“In football, if you don’t get the second goal you always leave yourself open to conceding one, and that’s what happened.

“It was hard work for all of us because the game was so open – it was difficult to catch your breath because it never stopped – but in the end I think we can be happy with a point.”