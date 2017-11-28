The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rajiv van La Parra has apologised to his Huddersfield Town teammates over the sending-off which has cost him a three-match ban.

The 26-year-old Dutch wingman was red-carded shortly after the final whistle of Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat by Manchester City, following a bust-up with Leroy Sane.

Town’s No17 marched for violent conduct while Sane got a yellow card.

It means Van La Parra misses matches against Arsenal, Everton and Brighton before being available again when Chelsea visit the John Smith’s Stadium on December 12.

“I had a serious conversation with Rajiv before training yesterday (Monday)” explained head coach David Wagner in his press conference ahead of the Arsenal match.

“He completely understood, apologised to his teammates and now we move on.”

Wagner confirmed that Chelsea loan man Kasey Palmer is still not ready to return for the first team but is continuing his comeback from a hamstring problem in the Under 23s.

He anticipates the No10 will be available “in the near future”.

Wagner says Town must leave events against Manchester City firmly in the past and focus on the task in hand at the Emirates Stadium.

“It is our aim to show we are competitive in the Premier League,” said the head coach.

“We have shown it already, but now the aim is to show it consistently.

“Because of the very busy schedule it’s very important to leave everything behind you.

“We usually spend less time in the week analysing the previous game. We are very quickly focused on the game which is in front.”