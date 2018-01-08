The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv Van La Parra has already started helping fellow Dutchman Terence Kongolo adapt to life in West Yorkshire.

The AS Monaco defender sealed a loan switch to Town five days ago and made his debut in the FA Cup third round clash against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

And compatriot Van La Parra revealed that he had explained to the 23-year-old was sort of game to expect at the Macron Stadium before the first whistle.

After the match, the wide man joked: "I think when I scored the goal I made it a little bit easier for him!

"But no, he did really well.

"I already said to him before the game what kind of game it would be so he was prepared and knew what he would expect.

"That's what he did and he adapted really well.

"I am happy for him to make his debut in a winning game because that gives you confidence.

"Congratulations to him for playing his first game in England."

The pair were at Feyenoord together earlier in their careers, with Van La Parra a few years above Kongolo in the club system.

And the forward is happy to give his new teammate advice about what to expect from certain teams in the English league, but knows his input will be more beneficial away from the turf.

"It's nice to say I can take him under my wing," said the winger.

"I hope I can help him away from the pitch, then on the pitch it is up to him."

He added: "I can really help him to adapt and make it easier for him to focus on the games, but then on the pitch it is up to him.

"But if I can make it easier for him to focus on football I am happy I can help him in this way."