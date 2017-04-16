Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rajiv van La Parra believes Huddersfield Town only need one more win to secure a Play-Off place.

The Dutch winger helped Town take a step further towards that target on Good Friday, as David Wagner's side beat Preston 3-2 at the John Smith's Stadium with a 96th minute winner from Collin Quaner.

That victory provoked talk around whether Town's Play-Off place was actually secured, but van La Parra's answer was quite simple, it wasn't a matter if it would be secured but when.

He said: "We are happy that we won this game, it was an important win for us which helps us to secure our place in the Play-Offs.

"I was really happy because it was a well deserved win, they scored two goals out of nothing and that made it hard for us.

"After today we made a big step towards the Play-Offs, we need one more and then we are there for sure.

"Everyone is so excited about this season, and hopefully we can get into the Play-Offs and then from there you never know what might happen."

Town beat a stubborn Preston team who wouldn't go down without a fight, and much like the Burton Albion game two fixtures earlier it seemed a case of Town once again not taking their chances, and getting the result many fans thought they deserved.

However Quaner's late winner changed that, with van La Parra believing Town deserved the win against Preston.

"We already know how that felt where we didn't get what we deserved against Burton, and we didn't want that to happen again, and today we got what we deserved," he said.

"Collin is happy, and it was an important goal for the team and for him as a person to help his confidence."

Town move onto face Derby County on Monday afternoon at Pride Park, and van La Parra is looking forward to the trip.

"I think it will be a good game to be honest, as they have a good side and like to play football like us, and that will make it interesting."