Rajiv van La Parra out to banish bad memory as Huddersfield Town chase historic start to season

The Dutch winger lasted only 45 minutes at Leeds United last season in a game David Wagner's side went on to win 4-1

Rajiv van La Parra is looking to have a better personal experience of Elland Road this time round.
Rajiv van La Parra is ready to kick memories of a tough debut into touch as Huddersfield Town try to make it a best-ever start to a season when they visit Leeds United on Saturday.

David Wagner’s side head into derby action top of the Championship and with 13 points from a possible 15 after four wins and a draw.

The Town teams of 1924/25 and 1952/53 had the same record, but in each case, match six was drawn.

Van La Parra has been a bright performer so far this term, scoring the winner against former club Wolves last time out.

And the Dutch winger will head to Elland Road aiming to make a more telling contribution than last season.

In the first match of his loan (he left Molineux in a £750,000 deal this summer) van La Parra was brought off at half-time at Leeds in a game Town went on to win 4-1.

This time around, the 25-year-old has started all six league and cup games, taking his total Town appearance tally to 14.

He’s enjoying life under head coach Wagner, but says there is more to come from him and the team.

“There is confidence in the squad here, but we are realistic,” said the former Feyenoord and Heerenveen player. “We all know it is very early and there are big challenges in front of us.

“From my point of view, I am getting a lot of support from the manager, and this helps me. I am the kind of player who needs trust from coaches and teammates.

“I think the big strength of this team is that we all want to help each other and work hard for each other.

“And the fans have been amazing - they really get behind me and the side.”

