Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Explosive wingman Rajiv van La Parra is a Premier League work in progress.

That’s the message from head coach David Wagner as Huddersfield Town look towards their next top-flight assignment at West Ham United on Monday, September 11.

The Dutchman has started the last two matches Premier League matches against Newcastle United and Southampton after being on the bench at Crystal Palace and rested in the Carabao Cup against Rotherham.

“I think we are all together very happy with his progression so far, but he has still space to improve,” said Wagner of the No17’s time at the club.

“At the beginning he was, let’s say, a winger who was offensive minded, but now he has added the defensive part to his game as well.

“He also gets more trust and belief in his left foot, so he is able to beat the opponent on the left, outside, as well as on the right, inside.

“I think he still has space to improve and get a bigger threat for goals and assists, but he has the character that he likes to learn and to work, say, on what you might call weaknesses.

“He has done some steps since we’ve worked together and I am excited to see where his development will end.

“He has space enough to make some further steps over the next months.”