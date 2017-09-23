Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's goalless draw with Burnley on Saturday had to wait until the end of BBC's Match of the Day to be discussed, but one moment stood out to the three-man panel.

Rajiv Va La Parra received a yellow card for simulation when Town pushed for a breakthrough in the second half, leading Gary Lineker, Danny Murphy and Martin Keown to discuss the dive on the highlights programme later in the day.

Murphy and Keown were unimpressed with the winger's "stupidity", but the team did go on to highlight Town's impressive start to the season - in particular at the back.

Here's everything the pundits had to say about Town on Match of the Day.

Lineker : "Sometimes it's difficult to determine when a dive's not a dive, but this one..."

Murphy : "Easy."

Keown : "Van La Parra - 100 per cent it was a dive.

"I was incensed as a player whenever this used to happen and really... he's done the stepover, comes out the other side and there's no real contact there.

"Maybe he steps on his foot, but there's nothing wrong with Lowton's defending there.

"It's terrible and the referee's got a fantastic view and he books him - so that's fair enough."

Murphy : "He's in as well! The stupidity is that he's in!

"He could just pull it across with his left foot and they might even score."

Lineker : "Retrospective action possibly, but that doesn't really help the game if it's important.

"Four clean sheets for Huddersfield - that's quite something - it is a great effort."

Murphy : "Phenomenal."

Keown : "Great effort."