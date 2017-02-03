Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner's side demonstrated their SkyBet Championship promotion credentials with an impressive win over table toppers Brighton & Hove Albion at the John Smith's Stadium.

In front of a live SKY television audience, Huddersfield Town went about demolishing a Brighton & Hove Albion side who arrived in West Yorkshire having won all but one of their league fixtures since the turn of the year.

However, Chris Hughton's men were left battered, bruised and bewildered by Town's intense and unrelenting onslaught.

Tommy Smith opened the scoring for the home side as early as the 9th minute with forwards Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga also on the scoresheet after Brighton's Tomer Hemed had briefly restored parity.

Town's seventh win in nine league matches keeps them fifth, but they are now just two points behind fourth-placed Leeds United, who they play at home on Sunday.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1. Nahki's Ton-Up

With so many excellent performances and much to savour in a scintillating first-half showing, the significance of Nahki Wells' 36th minute strike could be easily overlooked.

However the strike not only marked the player's eighth of the season but also the forward's 100th goal in English football since arriving from his native Bermuda back in 2011.

Having now scored five in the last ten for Town, the latest feat further underlines his credentials as an impressive marksman.

2. Town have real strength in depth

After concerns earlier in the season David Wagner's squad may not have the personnel to continue with a promotion push, last night's bench quelled any such fears.

The Head Coach was able to call upon substitutes Kasey Palmer, Collin Quaner and Joe Lolley to freshen up the intensity of an already impressive Huddersfield Town performance.

And with Jack Payne set to return to the fold for Sunday's mouthwatering derby against Leeds United after serving a 3-match suspension, Town really do have strength in depth going forward.

3. Rajiv van La Parra was sensational

In a team full of fantastic performances, the Dutchman just about edged it for the Match of the Match accolade – regardless of the official award going to Aaron Mooy.

Previously RVLP has been criticised for lacking an end product or looking too ponderous on the ball but this performance was arguably his best in a Huddersfield Town shirt.

Straight from kick-off, Brighton full-back Bruno was humiliated by the powerful, pacy and incisive play of the winger, continually causing problems for the visitors until his substitution mid-way through the second-half.

4. David Wagner's side are turning heads

Ahead of the game, midfielder Jonathan Hogg spoke about Huddersfield Town's performances 'turning heads' so far this season.

If they weren't already turned, last night's demolition of SkyBet Championship table-toppers Brighton in front of the Sky TV cameras will have had them positively spinning.

It was a second successive TV performance that will have had the world outside of Huddersfield purring at Town's play, underlining the Wagner Revolution is very much real and here to stay.

5. Everyone needs to keep calm – an carry on

It's easy to get carried away after such a sensational performance but this Brighton game is just the start of a tough run of fixtures for David Wagner's side.

Leeds United travel to the John Smith's on Sunday before the next month sees home clashes with Newcastle United and Aston Villa as well as tricky away trips to QPR, Barnsley and a resurgent Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And that's not even considering the nice distraction of facing Premier League giants Manchester City in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

Everyone connected with the club just need to keep calm and carry on doing what they have done so well all season – with Town's impressive home form integral to further success.