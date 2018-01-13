Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town entertain West Ham United in a game already described by some pundits as a Premier League ‘relegation six-pointer’.

The Terriers' four-game PL unbeaten run ended in a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Leicester City on New Year’s Day, however a much-changed starting XI bounced back last weekend at Bolton Wanderers, beating the Trotters 2-1 at the Macron Stadium to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Terriers were cut to 80/1 from 100/1 with BetVictor for FA Cup success after advancing at the expense of the SkyBet Championship strugglers, and then again to 66/1 after drawing Birmingham City in the next round.

BetVictor make Town the 4/6 favourites to beat the Blues in a fortnight (and ½ to qualify for the fifth round) and I expect Town’s second-string performers beat City at the end of the month.

Cup talk put to one side for the moment, David Wagner’s bread and butter is preserving the club’s top-flight status and three points against the Hammers will go a long way to securing Premier League football next season.

With home advantage, BetVictor make Town the marginal 17/10 favourites to claim a fifth league win on home soil this term; the Hammers 21/10 and the draw 2/1.

Huddersfield v West Ham United match prices from BetVictor

Town 17/10

Draw 2/1

West Ham 21/10

David Moyes has done a terrific job to steady the ship at the London Stadium, with the Hammers eased to 7/1 for the drop after being odds-on at the time of the Scots’ arrival.

West Ham were at the foot of the table under Slaven Bilic at the start of the season but since the club’s 2-0 defeat of Town in the reverse fixture in the capital it’s been a different kettle of fish since then.

The Hammers have lost just one of their last seven top-flight games but struggled at Shrewsbury in the cup last weekend and will need to improve in the final third to leave West Yorkshire with anything on Saturday.

I can’t see them leaving with all three points and expect Town to once again start strongly in front of a likely partisan crowd in West Yorkshire.

Huddersfield are a top price 17/4 with BetVictor to be leading at both half-time and full-time against the Hammers, which appeals alongside the 31/10 (BetVictor likewise top price) for Town to beat the visitors to nil.

Rajiv van La Parra came off the bench to net at Bolton in the cup and should return to Saturday’s starting line-up. He looks over-priced at 10/1 with BetVictor to break the deadlock at the John Smith’s, and 4/1 to net anytime against the Hammers.

The fixture could be too soon for new Town signing Alex Pritchard but I expect the former Spurs and Norwich midfielder to be a massive hit in West Yorkshire and can’t wait to see him in a Town shirt.

Pritchard is Even Money with BetVictor to net three of more PL goals for the Terriers in the second half of the season and is 4/1 to score on debut next weekend in the Potteries.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com - Be Lucky.