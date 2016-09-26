Rajiv van La Parra's red card for Huddersfield Town at Reading FC a big letdown

Reading FC v Huddersfield Town, 24.09.2016: Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra is sent off.

Rajiv van La Parra’s sending off, Huddersfield Town’s battling attitude and the three suspensions David Wagner must deal with against Rotherham United on Tuesday night dominated the discussion among fans after the 1-0 defeat at Reading.

As well as van La Parra, boss Wagner will be missing skipper Mark Hudson and his fellow defender Chris Lowe, after they both reached five yellow cards for the campaign

Chris Green, from Dalton, asked: “Self-control weakened? I am hoping it hasn’t been!

“Suspensions are of greater likelihood with the no-nonsense line of action from the Football Association and officials alike to foreshorten ill-discipline.

“The cut-off point for five yellows feels like donkey’s years away – but a player can arrive at it in no time.

“And I hope RVP’s dismissal isn’t a sign that the attitude issues he supposedly had at Wolves aren’t about to come back at Town.”

Simon, from Ossett, wrote: “A brave performance in the second half which deserved some reward, but the lack of a clinical finisher was apparent.

“Van La Parra’s dismissal showed his immaturity. He let down the supporters who travelled all that way at quite a cost, not to mention his manager, teammates and the club.

“He deserves a massive fine!”

WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans create an amazing atmosphere during away defeat to Reading FC

Neil, from HD9, said: “Good battling performance - pity van La Parra couldn’t keep his mouth shut.

“But we took the game to them in second half and with a bit more luck we could have had a draw.

“A very good team effort, pity the pundits can’t give us any credit.

“Keep it going Town - onwards and upwards.”

Reading fan Dave, from Newbury, said: “Huddersfield put in a superb performance in the second half.

“We were lucky to win versus 10 men, which says it all.”