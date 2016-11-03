Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football Manager 2017 is released tomorrow with football fans around the world waiting with bated breath.

The game has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 1992, with an array of Premier League sides now using its database to scout potential transfer targets.

Over the last 24 years Sports Interactive - the developer of the game - has built a network of scouts around the world who watch matches and file detailed reports on every player on both teams.

These 'scouts' are avid Football Manager fans who compile scouting reports from training sessions and matches to make the game more and more accurate each year.

And this accuracy is what makes Football Manager simulations so interesting for football fans.

We ran a one-year simulation from the start of the 2016/17 campaign to see what this season has in store for Huddersfield Town.

And it's good and bad news for Town fans.

Town finish sixth in the Championship on 75 points thanks to a run between September 27 and January in which they only lose one game.

They end level with fifth-placed QPR who edge David Wagner's side on goal difference.

Brentford finish up in fourth on 76 points, with Norwich taking the first playoff spot with 77 points.

Brighton achieve automatic promotion with 81 points and Newcastle United take the Championship crown, finishing one point off Reading's record total with 105.

Town face the Canaries in the playoff semi-final, losing 1-0 at Carrow Road in the first leg.

In the reverse fixture at the John Smith's Stadium, Town can only muster a 2-2 draw, seeing Norwich advance to the playoff final - heartbreak for Town fans, but a successful season by all accounts.

Norwich go on to lose in the final to Brentford, who are promoted to the Premier League.

At the other end of the table, Rotherham, Preston and Burton Albion are relegated, with Wigan and Leeds united just keeping their heads above water.

There is no cup run for Town this year according to Football Manager, which - weirdly - predicted Town's first round loss to Shrewsbury in the EFL Cup.

Town are also knocked out of the FA Cup, this time at the fourth round stage by Manchester United - the Premier League runners-up.

Swansea win the FA Cup, beating Newcastle in the final, with Crystal Palace overcoming Arsenal in the League Cup final.

In terms of personnel, Nahki Wells finishes top scorer for Town with 14 goals and Manchester City loanee Aaron Mooy scoops the player of the year award with a 7.21 average rating from his 30 appearances.

Town bring in four players over the course of the season - midfielder Patrick Farkas on loan from Mattersburg, Atdhe Nuhiu on loan from Sheffield Wednesday, Michael Turner on a free transfer from Norwich and Coventry's Lee Burge for £160,000.