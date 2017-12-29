Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s one former Huddersfield Town junior hoping to play in the biggest game in Britain this weekend.

Midfielder Josh Windass is free from suspension and available for Rangers as they visit Celtic in the Old Firm derby in Glasgow.

For Windass, it will also be his last chance to play before celebrating his 24th birthday (on January 9) because of the mid-season break.

Windass, who missed the 2-0 home win over Motherwell on Wednesday because of his ban, has netted six times this season in helping the club to third place in the Scottish Premiership table.

Rangers boss Graeme Murty is hoping another midfielder, Ryan Jack, will pull through in time to face Celtic tomorrow lunchtime (noon kick-off).

Jack came off worst in a challenge with Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre and had to be carried off on a stretcher with a knee injury - but Murty is not giving up on the player featuring at Parkhead.

Eduardo Herrera should also be available despite suffering a facial knock in another clash with Kipre.

However, skipper Lee Wallace has had to admit defeat in his bid to return from groin trouble in time for the derby battle while Jak Alnwick, Graham Dorrans (both ankle), Kenny Miller (hamstring) and Jordan Rossiter (knee) are still out.