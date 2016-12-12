Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Refereeing decisions were once again a key talking point at the John Smith's Stadium during Huddersfield Town's victory over Bristol City.

Although David Wagner's side will feel justice was done with the 2-1 win over the Robins, Town had legitimate penalty appeals brushed away as well as claims Bristol City's equaliser was offside and two of the visitor's players should have been sent off.

Yet Keith Stroud isn't the only whistler that Huddersfield Town have fallen foul of this season – a fortnight previously Cleveland's Tony Harrington waved penalty claims away against Wigan Athletic.

And Stephen Martin, who Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett was critical of during his side's 1-1 draw at the John Smith's Stadium, has also been highlighted for his performances recently.

Last weekend the Staffordshire whistler received a scathing verdict from SKY Pundits during his officiating of Newcastle United's 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Fans were so incensed they took to social media – accidentally tweeting comic actor Steve Martin their frustrations instead of the football official.

And as the debate on refereeing standards continues, Examiner Sport are launching a new post-match initiative which gives YOU the chance to assess each man in the middle.

Similar to our already established Player Ratings, under each on-the-whistle match report we will also now ask you to rate the referees out of ten as well.

For fairness though, we are kicking-off with a opportunity for you to assess all the officials so far this season.

Below is a list of each one who has refereed Huddersfield Town's game so far this season and against which opposition with Chris Kavanagh, Stephen Martin and Simon Hooper all taking charge of more than one game so far this campaign.

After refreshing your memory, simply use the online gadget below to rate each one.

All ratings will be logged and correlated for an end-of-season assessment to shine a light on matchday officiating.

Referees So Far This Season

Geoff Eltringham (Durham): vs Brentford (H), 06.08.16

Graham Salisbury (Lancashire): vs Shrewsbury (A) (EFL Cup), 09.08.16

Oliver Langford (West Midlands): vs Newcastle United (A), 13.08.16

Scott Duncan (Northumberland): vs Aston Villa (A), 16.08.16

Chris Kavanagh (Manchester): vs Barnsley (H), 20.08.16 AND vs Ipswich (A), 01.10.16

Stephen Martin (Staffordshire): vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), 27.08.16 AND vs Birmingham City (H), 05.11.16

Roger East (Wiltshire): vs Leeds United (A), 10.09.16

Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire): vs Brighton & Hove Albion (A), 13.09.16

Simon Hooper (Wiltshire): vs Queens Park Rangers (H), 17.09.16 AND vs Blackburn Rovers (A), 03.12.16

James Linington (Isle of Wight): vs Reading FC (A), 24.09.16

Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire): vs Rotherham United (H), 27.09.17

Graham Scott (N/A): vs Sheffield Wednesday (H), 16.10.16

Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire): vs Preston North End (A), 19.10.16

Peter Bankes (Merseyside): vs Derby County (H), 22,10.16

David Coote (West Yorkshire): vs Fulham FC (A), 29.10.16

James Adcock (Nottinghamshire): vs Cardiff City (A), 19.11.16

Tony Harrington (Cleveland): vs Wigan Athletic (H), 28.11.16

Keith Stroud (Hampshire): vs Bristol City (H), 10.12.16