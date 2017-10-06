Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a strong start to the Premier League campaign, keeping four clean sheets in their opening seven fixtures.

Town have accumulated nine points, taking two wins and three draws so far - only being beaten by Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Defensively the Terriers have been strong, conceding just seven goals, although up front they have managed just five - three of which came against Crystal Palace in the opening game of the season.

Despite the slight concern over the lack of goals, Town will be delighted with their start to the campaign, with the Terriers sat 11th in the top-flight table.

But who has stood out to you so far this season? You can rate your Town players' starts to Premier League life with our interactive gadget below.

We're only counting league performances in this though, so put aside the displays in the Carabao Cup against Rotherham United and Palace.