Huddersfield Town fell to a disappointing defeat at the John Smith's Stadium against Cardiff City on the final day of the SkyBet Championship league season.

A seventh minute Kenneth Zohore strike opened the scoring for the visitors before keeper Danny Ward was dismissed for handling the ball outside the area under pressure from Cardiff forward Junior Hoilett.

And Town's misery was further compounded by Bluebird's full-back Joe Bennett who wrapped up a well-deserved three points with goals either side of half-time.

David Wagner's side had already secured a spot in the play-offs with victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers a fortnight ago and will now face last year's finalists Wednesday in the two-legged knock-out competition.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Danny Ward

A shaky start before being sent-off in the 20th minute for handling outside the penalty area - 3

Tommy Smith

Like the rest of David Wagner’s side, it was a low-key performance after a superb campaign at right-back - 5

Chris Lowe

Similar to his fellow full-back, was not at his best after a fantastic first season in the UK - 5

Michael Hefele

Was sloppy and error-strewn throughout and a disappointing way to sign-off a great league campaign - 4

Christopher Schindler

Tried to marshal the defence well but was below-par after an incredible debut season at the back for Town - 5 (MOTM)

Jonathan Hogg

Town’s combative warrior was not at his best after a memorable season at the heart of the midfield - 5

Aaron Mooy

If this is the last league outing for the Aussie in a Town shirt it was a disappointing one after a sensational year - 5

Sean Scannell

Unfortunate to be sacrificed to make way for keeper Joel Coleman after Danny Ward’s dismissal - 4

Izzy Brown

Great to see the on-loan Chelsea youngster get another hour run-out as he steps up his rehabilitation from injury - 5

Rajiv van La Parra

Was constantly shown up by Cardiff City’s full-back and struggled to make an impact going forward as well - 5

Collin Quaner

A willing runner throughout but failed to hold up the ball and his aerial presence is still worryingly lacking - 5

Substitutes

Joel Coleman (for Sean Scannell, 21) - Couldn’t do much about the two goals he conceded - 5

Nahki Wells (for Izzy Brown, 67) - Came on with the game already lost as a contest - 5

Dean Whitehead (for Jonathan Hogg, 79) -Wasn’t able to make much of an impact - 5