Huddersfield Town fell to a disappointing 4-0 defeat to ten-man AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

Two quick-fire goals from Callum Wilson in the first-half sent the Cherries on their way to the rousing victory in a game which also signalled the 100th of David Wagner’s tenure at the club.

Town were perhaps given a lifeline just before the interval with the dismissal of Bournemouth’s Simon Francis but unfortunately were not only unable to capitalise but capitulated in the second period.

Harry Arter grabbed the third for the hosts before Wilson sealed his hat-trick in the 84th minute.

But who, if anyone, was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Jonas Lossl

Unable to do anything for any of the goals but his distribution was off-key throughout - 5

Florent Hadergjonaj

Final ball needs to be improved as does his relationship with Elias Kachunga on the right - 5

Martin Cranie

Christopher Schindler’s deputy struggled at times before replaced in a tactical change - 5

Mathias Zanka

Showed flashes of his defensive quality but switched off for Bournemouth’s fourth - 5

Scott Malone

Despite his mistake for the third, was one of few positive outlets throughout - 5 (MOTM)

Aaron Mooy

Looked jaded throughout after his long-haul exertions for Australia earlier in the week - 5

Danny Williams

Similarly, a below-par performance before being replaced as Town chased the game - 5

Elias Kachunga

Worked hard as usual but lacking a cutting edge and at times offering very little else - 5

Tom Ince

Still struggling in front of goal and was limited to a few half-chances during the entire 90 - 5

Rajiv van La Parra

Tried to build on his recent good performances but was left frustrated throughout - 5

Laurent Depoitre

As usual, lead the line well but rarely got the support or chances he would have craved - 5

Substitutes

Steve Mounie (for Danny Williams, 45) - Unable to make an impact on his introduction - 5

Abdelhamid Sabiri (for Martin Cranie, 61) - Largely anonymous during his cameo appearance - 5

Collin Quaner (for Elias Kachunga, 61) - Failed to make an impression with the game lost - 5