A late stoppage-time goal by Burton Albion substitute Jackson Irvine gave the visitors all three points on a frustrating afternoon for Huddersfield Town.

Despite dominating throughout, David Wagner’s side were unable to find an elusive winner before succumbing to a sucker punch which leaves hopes of automatic promotion all but extinguished.

Town’s misery was compounded with both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion winning as well as seeing Dean Whitehead dismissed for a second bookable offence.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match?

Danny Ward

A spectator for the majority of the game but did what he needed to do well enough until he conceded the late goal - 6 (out of 10)

Tommy Smith

Could have opened the scoring early on and always a threat down the right-hand side - 7 (MOTM)

Chris Lowe

The understated German worked well with Rajiv van La Parra to pose Burton problems down the left - 7

Christopher Schindler

Not his most commanding performance but did enough for the most part against a largely impotent Brewers frontline - 6

Michael Hefele

Great to have the popular German’s enthusiasm back in the side and he clearly enjoyed the combative battle - 7

Aaron Mooy

Was given too much time and respect by the visitors but couldn’t use it effectively enough - 6

Dean Whitehead

Deputising for the injured Jonathan Hogg, the veteran midfielder’s red card could prove costly for David Wagner’s men with midfield options running low - 4

Joe Lolley

The international break has done him the world of good - stronger and sharper and continually posed a threat until the lack of match fitness caught up with him - 6

Jack Payne

A much improved physical performance from Brentford away where he too often got bullied off the ball - 6

Rajiv van La Parra

A box of tricks throughout, the Dutchman showed glimpses of an end product as well as real variation in his game - 7

Collin Quaner

The forward really needs to improve his first touch if he is to be Town’s intended target man - 5

Substitutes

Nahki Wells (for Jack Payne, 55) - Busy when he came on but couldn’t find a way through the stubborn Burton defence - 6

Elias Kachunga (for Joe Lolley, 55) - Like Wells, came on to try to break the deadlock but found there was no way through - 6

Philip Billing (for Collin Quaner, 80) - Didn’t have time to make an impact in the middle of the pitch - 5