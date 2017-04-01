A late stoppage-time goal by Burton Albion substitute Jackson Irvine gave the visitors all three points on a frustrating afternoon for Huddersfield Town.
Despite dominating throughout, David Wagner’s side were unable to find an elusive winner before succumbing to a sucker punch which leaves hopes of automatic promotion all but extinguished.
Town’s misery was compounded with both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion winning as well as seeing Dean Whitehead dismissed for a second bookable offence.
But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.
Danny Ward
A spectator for the majority of the game but did what he needed to do well enough until he conceded the late goal - 6 (out of 10)
Tommy Smith
Could have opened the scoring early on and always a threat down the right-hand side - 7 (MOTM)
Chris Lowe
The understated German worked well with Rajiv van La Parra to pose Burton problems down the left - 7
Christopher Schindler
Not his most commanding performance but did enough for the most part against a largely impotent Brewers frontline - 6
Michael Hefele
Great to have the popular German’s enthusiasm back in the side and he clearly enjoyed the combative battle - 7
Aaron Mooy
Was given too much time and respect by the visitors but couldn’t use it effectively enough - 6
Dean Whitehead
Deputising for the injured Jonathan Hogg, the veteran midfielder’s red card could prove costly for David Wagner’s men with midfield options running low - 4
Joe Lolley
The international break has done him the world of good - stronger and sharper and continually posed a threat until the lack of match fitness caught up with him - 6
Jack Payne
A much improved physical performance from Brentford away where he too often got bullied off the ball - 6
Rajiv van La Parra
A box of tricks throughout, the Dutchman showed glimpses of an end product as well as real variation in his game - 7
Collin Quaner
The forward really needs to improve his first touch if he is to be Town’s intended target man - 5
Substitutes
Nahki Wells (for Jack Payne, 55) - Busy when he came on but couldn’t find a way through the stubborn Burton defence - 6
Elias Kachunga (for Joe Lolley, 55) - Like Wells, came on to try to break the deadlock but found there was no way through - 6
Philip Billing (for Collin Quaner, 80) - Didn’t have time to make an impact in the middle of the pitch - 5