Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have given their side an 'A' rating for their impressive start to the Premier League season.

Town have accumulated 15 points from their first 11 matches in the top flight and enter the November international break in the top half of the table.

And most fans have given the Terriers an 'A' for their start to the campaign, with a handful of fans opting for a 'B' grade.

We asked fans to give us their letter grades for Town's first 11 matches of the season, with a 'B' being the lowest mark awarded to David Wagner's side.

One fan, who opted for a mark of 'B+', wrote: "A very encouraging start to Town’s first campaign back in the top flight after more than 40 years.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"We have shown both our footballing identity and our fighting “Terrier” identity when required.

"David Wagner has taken it game by game underlining his tactical awareness and ability to galvanise his squad.

"It is still very early days but Town have shown a genuine ability to compete in this League, and with the extraordinary support of the Town faithful can look with confidence to the next part of the campaign."

That exceptional home support was reiterated by a number of fans who got in touch, with the supporters highlighting the home support at the John Smith's Stadium.

Kim in Golcar, wrote: "A very exciting start for Huddersfield Town, with every home game at the John Smith's Stadium in the Premier League like a cup final.

"I'm sure the fans will sing and chant all the way through the season no matter how many goals we score or concede.

"It's good that our four strongest players to date are the spine of the team - Lossl, Schindler, Mooy and Depoitre and all the other players are performing well.

"It's great to see Wagner having confidence in all the squad, and when fresh players join the party we look even better as a unit.

"Thank you Dean Hoyle and all at Huddersfield Town for significantly enhancing my life. It's difficult to see how we can do anything to improve, but then I'm reminded of the 'No Limits'!"

Another fan was thrilled with the home form of the Terriers, but was less happy with their away form.

They wrote: "On the plus side excellent at home on the minus side would like to see us being stop being so negative away especially against the lower ranked sides in the league - too much respect. More performances like Palace away please."

That was echoed by another supporter, who wrote: "The team has made a wonderful start to the season, but the lack of goals, and poor showings against weaker sides may cost them. These need to be addressed ASAP."

But despite the worries over away form and performances against the lesser teams in the league, most fans who got in touch were over the moon with Town's start to life in the top flight, as one fan summed up: "Going to the John Smith's gets better and better.

"The performances have exceeded expectations and I just don’t want it to stop!"

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

We also asked fans to rate their Town stars' individual starts to the season out of 10.

Christopher Schindler came out above the rest, with Aaron Mooy, Laurent Depoitre and Jonas Lossl also receiving over an eight out of 10.

Here are the fans' ratings for the Town players so far this season:

Christopher Schindler: 8.9

Aaron Mooy: 8.6

Laurent Depoitre: 8.3

Jonas Lossl: 8.2

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen: 7.7

Jonathan Hogg: 7.5

Tom Ince: 7.5

Danny Williams: 7.5

Rajiv Van La Parra: 7.4

Tommy Smith: 7.0

Steve Mounie: 6.9

Chris Lowe: 6.8

Florent Hadergjonaj: 6.8

Scott Malone: 6.7

Elias Kachunga: 6.6

Philip Billing: 6.4

Martin Cranie: 6.2

Abdelhamid Sabiri: 6.1

Collin Quaner: 5.9