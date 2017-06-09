The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were promoted to the Premier league for the first time in the club's history this season, with the Terriers securing top flight football via the play-offs.

David Wagner's men excelled over the regular season, finishing fifth in the league, as well as embarking on an FA Cup run which ended in a fifth-round defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

A fifth-place finish in the league set up a play-off semi-final against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, with the winner heading to Wembley to face either Reading or Fulham.

Town edged the Owls via a penalty shootout, to set up a date with Reading at Wembley in the richest match in football.

Again Town triumphed on spot kicks, capping an unbelievable season with promotion to the top flight where Town will compete for the first time in 45 years next term.

But who stood out in each game? And who should have been voted player of the season?

We've collated all the player ratings from throughout this season and in the video above you can find out who has been Town's stand-out performer.

Will it be player of the season Aaron Mooy or another Terrier?

Find out by watching the video above.