Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were left frustrated by a stubborn Sheffield Wednesday side in their SkyBet Championship Play-Off first leg encounter

With the visitors looking to stifle and frustrate David Wagner's men, there was only ever one side who looked like winning the game.

But despite dominating throughout, Town could not find a clinical edge in the final third with Nahki Wells having the best of the opportunities in front of a buoyant John Smith’s Stadium crowd.

The stalemate leaves the encounter finely poised heading to Hillsborough for the corresponding fixture on Wednesday evening.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Joel Coleman

Didn’t have much to do due to the visitor’s negative tactics but did well when called upon - 7

Tommy Smith

The return of right wing side-kick Elias Kachunga helped Town’s skipper return to his marauding best - 8

Chris Lowe

In the thick of it throughout and offered Town their most effective option down the left-hand side - 8

Michael Hefele

Had the over-theatrical Fernando Forestieri in his back pocket for the majority of the game - 8

Christopher Schindler

A calm and measured presence at the back and was even allowed to venture forward at times - 7

Jonathan Hogg

A calming presence in the middle of the pitch throughout and was continually on-hand to snuff out and stifle the Owls’ advances - 8

Aaron Mooy

Some of the Australian’s decision-making was a little off but still dictated the tempo of the game for Town - 7

Elias Kachunga

Fought for every ball and was a constant nuisance to Sheffield Wednesday’s backline - 8 (MOTM)

Izzy Brown

Still heavily bandaged up and returning to full fitness, was lively throughout without finding a way through a stubborn Owls defence - 7

Rajiv van La Parra

Worked hard but too often slowed the pace of the game down too much and made the wrong decisions - 7

Nahki Wells

Too often isolated at times but still caused Glenn Loovens and Tom Lees enough problems throughout - 8

Substitutes

Collin Quaner (for Elias Kachunga, 78) - Failed to make an impression as the game petered out - 6

Martin Cranie (for Nahki Wells, 90) - Not on the pitch long enough to make an impact - 5

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (for Chris Lowe, 90+1) - Not on the pitch long enough to make an impact - 5