An Aaron Mooy strike in the early in the second-half gave Huddersfield Town back-to-back wins in their inaugural Premier League game.

Despite looking the better side in the opening 45 minutes, David Wagner’s men were frustrated by a Newcastle United side content to soak up the pressure at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But once the Australian had broken the deadlock, there was no way back for the Magpies with a number of impressive performances throughout the Town team.



But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.





Jonas Lössl

Pulled off an excellent save early on from Matt Ritchie and looked composed throughout - 8

Tommy Smith

A few loose passes and headers early on, the captain improved as the game progressed - 7

Chris Lowe

An absolute machine up and down the field - taken to Premier League football like a duck to water - 8

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen



A superb block to stop Ayoze Perez's shot but also a couple of nervy times on the ball as well - 7

Christopher Schindler



Never put a foot wrong and excellent at starting quick-fire attacks from the back throughout - 9

Philip Billing

A few mis-timed challenges due to youthful over-exuberance but generally performed well - 7

Aaron Mooy

Took his goal superbly and was everywhere - including working the channels well - 9 (MOTM)

Elias Kachunga

Combined well with Mooy for his goal as he moved more centrally in the second-half - 8

Tom Ince

A constant threat through the middle, linking up excellently with the effervescent Steve Mounie - 8

Rajiv van La Parra

Posed a threat down the flank but too often there was no end-product for his trickery - 7

Steve Mounié

Two games in and totally exudes the Terrier Spirit - his work rate was phenomenal - 9

Substitutes

Collin Quaner (for Rajiv van La Parra, 69) - The super sub came on and made an immediate impact on the right - 7

Kasey Palmer (for Elias Kachunga, 71) -Was harshly booked but did well in his cameo appearance - 7