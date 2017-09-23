Huddersfield Town earned a hard-fought point in a goalless draw with their cross-Pennine rivals Burnley FC this afternoon.
Although the game could not be faulted for its endeavour from both sides, there were few chances for either side to snatch a win at Turf Moor.
The best chance arguably coming early in the second-half for Town forward Laurent Depoitre who forced a smart save out of Nick Pope in the Burnley goal.
But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.
Jonas Lossl
Didn’t have much to do throughout but what he did, he did well and confidently - 7
Tommy Smith
Really getting back to his best after a shaky start to the Premier League campaign - 7
Christopher Schindler
A defensive masterclass throughout the entire 90 minutes of the Turf Moor encounter - 9 (MOTM)
Mathias Zanka
Won the aerial battles well throughout the game against Burnley FC forward Chris Wood - 8
Chris Lowe
A shaky start but grew into the game and justified his selection over Scott Malone - 7
Aaron Mooy
Made a number of timely interceptions throughout as well as being at his creative best - 8
Jonathan Hogg
Made his first Premier League start for the club and was as solid as ever in the middle - 7
Elias Kachunga
Worked tirelessly and offered a good attacking alternative coming in from the right - 7
Abdelhamid Sabiri
Showed great willingness to get stuck in, picking up an early booking for his efforts - 7
Tom Ince
Once again underlined not just ‘a luxury’ player with his defensive work as well - 8
Laurent Depoitre
Ploughed a lone furrow upfront all game without having a real sight of goal - 7
Substitutes
Rajiv van La Parra (for Abdelhamid Sabiri, 63) - A blatant dive looking for a penalty is not in the spirit of the game - 5
Philip Billing (for Jonathan Hogg, 79) -Struggled to make an impact on his introduction - 6
Florent Hadergjonaj (for Elias Kachunga, 89) -Didn’t have long enough to make an impact - NA