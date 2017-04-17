Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were left to rue their inability to see off a mediocre Derby County side at Pride Park in front of the SKY cameras.

Forward Collin Quaner gave Huddersfield Town the dream start in the ninth minute, slotting home from a Martin Cranie cross in an impressive opening 45 minute display.

But as the Rams began to get to grips with Town, particularly Aaron Mooy, they began to creep into the encounter without really threatening Danny Ward’s goal.

However, that all changed in the 88th minute when substitute and former Huddersfield Town old boy Jacob Butterfield’s deflected strike left Danny Ward stranded.





But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Danny Ward

Didn’t have a save to make in the first-half and couldn’t be faulted for the goal - 7 (out of 10)

Martin Cranie



A first appearance in seven games and didn’t put a foot wrong before being forced off with a knock - 7



Chris Lowe

Not as effective going forward as normal but still put in a typically efficient and professional performance - 7



Christopher Schindler

Had the measure of veteran forward Darren Bent throughout the game and marshalled the defence well - 8

Michael Hefele

Defensively sound although a few of his passes out from the back were a bit wayward at times - 7



Aaron Mooy

Ran rings around the Rams in the first-half and made them pay before being closed down better in the second period - 8



Dean Whitehead



A much more disciplined and professional performance in the middle of the park after his recent sending-off against Burton Albion - 7



Joe Lolley

The match sharpness is slowly coming back to the Brummie and was integral in Town’s opening goal - 8



Elias Kachunga



This man’s footballing ability is only matched by his footballing brain, effective as ever - wherever he plays - 8





Rajiv van La Parra

The Dutchman was a constant box of tricks but still lacking the treats of an end-product - 7

Collin Quaner

Led the line excellently in place of Nahki Wells and took his goal superbly with the deftest of touches - 8



Substitutes

Tommy Smith (for Martin Cranie, 61) - Came on for the injured Martin Cranie but struggled to get in the game - 6

Nahki Wells (for Rajiv van La Parra, 67) - Looked lively when introduced and caused the Derby defence some problems - 7

Jonathan Hogg (for Joe Lolley, 80) -A ten minute cameo but was straight into the thick of it - 7