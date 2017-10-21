Huddersfield Town recorded a famous victory over Premier League giants in front of a boisterous John Smith’s Stadium.
It was a result that many of the 24,169 would have never seen in their lifetime - the Terriers last beating the Red Devils all the way back in 1952.
First-half goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre ultimately did the damage, although a Marcus Rashford strike did set-up a nervy ending.
But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.
Jonas Lossl
Back to his best with a trademark long ball setting Laurent Depoitre up for Town’s second - 8
Tommy Smith
Set the tone from the beginning with his all-action approach earning an early booking - 8
Christopher Schindler
Intriguing battle with Romelu Lukaku throughout and one in which the German won - 9
Mathias Zanka
A more of a no-nonsense approach and a phenomenal last-gasp block at the end - 8
Chris Lowe
Returned at left-back in place of Scott Malone and repaid the manager’s faith in him - 8
Danny Williams
Worked tirelessly in the engine room and resultantly Huddersfield Town looked more solid - 9
Jonathan Hogg
David Wagner’s midfield general was everywhere - back to his very best on this display - 9
Elias Kachunga
Superb tracking back early on before being forced off with an injury in the 39th minute - 7
Aaron Mooy
A goal and influential to everything in a more advanced role - simply sensational - 9 (MOTM)
Tom Ince
Full of running on the left-hand side of the attacking three - surely his best position - 9
Laurent Depoitre
Ran the line well and took his goal excellently, embarrassing David de Gea - 9
Substitutes
Rajiv van La Parra (for Elias Kachunga, 39) - Played his part in a historic win for Town - 8
Steve Mounié (for Laurent Depoitre, 70) - Cameo appearance buoyed the home faithful - 7
Scott Malone (for Tom Ince, 90+3) - Didn’t have long enough to make an impact - NA