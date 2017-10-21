Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town recorded a famous victory over Premier League giants in front of a boisterous John Smith’s Stadium.

It was a result that many of the 24,169 would have never seen in their lifetime - the Terriers last beating the Red Devils all the way back in 1952.

First-half goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre ultimately did the damage, although a Marcus Rashford strike did set-up a nervy ending.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Jonas Lossl

Back to his best with a trademark long ball setting Laurent Depoitre up for Town’s second - 8

Tommy Smith

Set the tone from the beginning with his all-action approach earning an early booking - 8

Christopher Schindler

Intriguing battle with Romelu Lukaku throughout and one in which the German won - 9

Mathias Zanka

A more of a no-nonsense approach and a phenomenal last-gasp block at the end - 8

Chris Lowe

Returned at left-back in place of Scott Malone and repaid the manager’s faith in him - 8

Danny Williams

Worked tirelessly in the engine room and resultantly Huddersfield Town looked more solid - 9

Jonathan Hogg

David Wagner’s midfield general was everywhere - back to his very best on this display - 9

Elias Kachunga

Superb tracking back early on before being forced off with an injury in the 39th minute - 7

Aaron Mooy

A goal and influential to everything in a more advanced role - simply sensational - 9 (MOTM)

Tom Ince

Full of running on the left-hand side of the attacking three - surely his best position - 9

Laurent Depoitre

Ran the line well and took his goal excellently, embarrassing David de Gea - 9

Substitutes

Rajiv van La Parra (for Elias Kachunga, 39) - Played his part in a historic win for Town - 8

Steve Mounié (for Laurent Depoitre, 70) - Cameo appearance buoyed the home faithful - 7

Scott Malone (for Tom Ince, 90+3) - Didn’t have long enough to make an impact - NA

