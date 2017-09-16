Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town had to settle for a point at home to Leicester City after an Elias Kachunga header was wrongly ruled out for offside.

After dominating the opening 45 minutes, Belgian forward Laurent Depoitre put Town in front in the first minute of the second-half - expertly brushing aside the attentions of Harry Maguire before expertly finishing past Kasper Schmeichel.

But the joy was short-lived as Jamie Vardy equalised from the penalty spot four minutes later before Kachunga’s effort was denied by the officials.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Jonas Lossl

Few nervous moments collecting and couldn't do anything about Jamie Vardy’s penalty - 7

Tommy Smith

By far his best game so far this season and back to his marauding best throughout - 8

Christopher Schindler

Covered Chris Lowe well when his German counterpart found himself in trouble at full-back - 8

Mathias Zanka

Had a great chance to make it 2-1 early in the second-half but his distribution is still a worry - 7

Chris Lowe

Had a rush of blood to give away Leicester City’s penalty immediately after taking the lead - 7

Aaron Mooy

Pinpoint delivery and passing at every opportunity and was made for the Premier League - 8

Danny Williams

A shaky start but grew into the game, needs to be careful with his tackling though - 7

Elias Kachunga

Inventive and showed some good touches before running out of steam in the second-half - 7

Abdelhamid Sabiri

Great assist on his Premier League debut and loved getting stuck in for a little fella - 8

Tom Ince

Question marks remain over his best position but impressed on the left-hand side - 8

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Laurent Depoitre

A colossal performance from a monster of a forward and fully deserved his goal - 9 (MOTM)

Substitutes

Collin Quaner (for Elias Kachunga, 74) -Should have done better with an Aaron Mooy cross - 6

Jonathan Hogg (for Abdelhamid Sabiri, 82) - Didn’t have long enough to make an impression - NA

Rajiv van La Parra (for Laurent Depoitre, 90) - Didn’t have long enough to make an impression - NA