Huddersfield Town opened their Premier League account in impressive fashion against a lacklustre Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park.

Two goals in as many first-half minutes sent David Wagner’s men on their way - a Scott Dann own goal followed by a bullet header by Steve Mounié in the 26th minute.

And although Palace attempted a second-half revival, the Beninese forward capped an impressive display by adding in the 78th minute after good work from Collin Quaner.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match?

Jonas Lössl

Excellent command of his area, shot stopping and distribution - the Premier League has a new Danish goalkeeper to admire - 8

Tommy Smith

Struggled against the pace of Patrick van Aanholt and was booked early on before eventually making way for Danny Williams in the second-half - 7

Chris Lowe

Had more of an easier afternoon than his fellow full-back - measured in defence and was key in Town’s second goal - 8

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen

Dealt with the fluid forward trio of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke well throughout - 8

Christopher Schindler

Was in a colossal battle with Benteke on and off all game but came out as the bigger giant in the contest, oozing quality throughout - 8

Philip Billing

A more creative deputy for the injured Jonathan Hogg - combined particularly well with Tom Ince and will only get better on the bigger stage - 8

Aaron Mooy

The chief architect of both Huddersfield Town’s two goals - brilliant deliveries into the box while effortlessly continuing to switch defence into attack - 8

Elias Kachunga

His fervent enthusiasm was responsible for Town’s opener, forcing Scott Dann into an error and worked tirelessly at both ends of the field throughout - 8

Kasey Palmer

Arguably still finding his way back to fitness but showed flashes of the brilliance he is capable of and will only get better - 7

Tom Ince

Full of creativity and menace throughout - linked up well with Mounié and looks a bargain purchase at only £7.5m - 8

Steve Mounié

What Huddersfield Town were missing for large parts of last season - a forward with a real threat in the box, on this performance he looks the real deal - 9 (MOTM)

Substitutes

Danny Williams (for Tommy Smith, 56) - Came on at right-back for Smith and performed adequately well in the unfamiliar position - 7

Collin Quaner (for Kasey Palmer, 70) - Quick thinking for Town’s third goal, was a real handful on the right-hand side - 7

Rajiv van La Parra (for Steve Mounié, 85) - Didn’t have time to make an impact on the game - 5