Ten-man Huddersfield Town bravely held on against West Bromwich Albion to record a second successive Premier League win at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers dominated the opening 45 minutes, recording an impressive 68% possession against a poor Baggies side.

And their display was eventually rewarded through a sumptuous solo effort from Rajiv van La Parra in the 44th minute.

It should have led to a comfortable victory for the home side but they were made to hang on to the win after Christopher Schindler was sent-off for a second bookable offence early in the second period.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Jonas Lossl

Pulled of two phenomenal saves late on to preserve the win for his side - 9

Florent Hadergjonaj

An impressive all-round first Premier League start for the Swiss international - 8

Christopher Schindler

A frustrating afternoon for the colossal defender - harshly sent-off for two bookable offences - 6

Mathias Zanka

Growing in stature every game and really stepped up when down to ten-men - 8

Scott Malone

A constant nuisance for West Brom’s backline on his first Premier League home start - 8

Jonathan Hogg

His combative energy helped keep Town ticking over as second-half pressure built - 8

Aaron Mooy

Was at his instrumental best throughout and started the move for van La Parra’s goal - 8

Elias Kachunga

Worked well with new right-back partner Florent Hadergjonaj before tactically subbed - 7

Tom Ince

Worked hard and always an attacking option but still too wasteful in front of goal - 7

Rajiv van La Parra

The best 45 minutes of his Town career, running the Baggies defence ragged - 9 (MOTM)

Laurent Depoitre

Game passed him by a little as he was shackled well but still worked hard for the cause - 7

Substitutes

Martin Cranie (for Elias Kachunga, 61) - A steady influence at the back a man down - 7

Danny Williams (for Rajiv van La Parra, 62) - Added much needed steel and resolve - 7

Chris Lowe (for Scott Malone, 79) -Came on and was positive in his cameo display - 7