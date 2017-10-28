Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were unable to repeat their heroics of last weekend as they fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Liverpool.

After Jonas Lossl denied Mohamed Salah from the penalty spot at the end of the first-half, the Reds eventually broke the deadlock early in the second period.

Forward Daniel Sturridge capitalised on Tommy Smith’s mis-placed back header to open the scoring with Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum claiming the second and third.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Jonas Lossl

Despite conceding three, a string of fine saves including one from the penalty spot - 7

Tommy Smith

Not the best outing for the skipper, at fault for the penalty and Liverpool’s opener - 6

Christopher Schindler

A good battle with Daniel Sturridge but was caught out a few times - especially in the air - 6

Mathias Zanka

Built on the impressive display against Manchester United with another one at Anfield - 7 (MOTM)

Chris Lowe

Literally gave blood for the cause but it wasn’t enough for the left-back today - 6

Danny Williams

Tried to replicate his heroics of last weekend but struggled to make an impact - 6

Jonathan Hogg

Was outshone by Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and James Milner in central midfield - 6

Rajiv van La Parra

A lively start for the Dutchman before sadly being forced off with a knock early on - 6

Aaron Mooy

A few set pieces caused havoc but the Australian was never able to get into the game - 6

Tom Ince

An unhappy return to the club where he started his professional career - 6

Laurent Depoitre

Worked tirelessly upfront but was left isolated too often - particularly in the second-half - 6

Substitutes

Elias Kachunga (for Rajiv van La Parra, 34) - Flattered to deceive on his introduction - 6

Florent Hadergjonaj (for Tommy Smith, 69) - Struggled to make an impact - 6

Steve Mounié (for Danny Williams, 69) - Still looks off the pace after his injury lay-off - 6