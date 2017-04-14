A last-gasp Collin Quaner goal gave Huddersfield Town a crucial SkyBet Championship win over Preston North End.
The German forward was the quickest to react after Aaron Mooy’s penalty was saved by PNE Chris Maxwell.
The visitors took a surprise first-half lead through Aiden McGeady's superb striker before Elias Kachunga headed level for the hosts just for the interval.
David Wagner’s side then took the lead in the second-half through Jack Payne’s diving header before Jordan Hugill made it 2-2.
And as the game looked to be heading for a point apiece, Town were awarded a penalty after Elias Kachunga was fouled in the penalty spot with Quaner tucking home the rebound.
But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Steven Downes’ assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.
Danny Ward
Making some good saves when called up but was a bit rash with his decision-making at times - 7 (out of 10)
Tommy Smith
Not in the game as much as normal but his effort and energy can never be questioned - 7
Chris Lowe
Was busy as ever making himself available with his overlapping runs down the wings - 7
Christopher Schindler
The German defender was solid at the back as ever and marshalled the defence well - 7
Michael Hefele
Passing was slightly off but nonetheless made some important clearances when called upon - 7
Aaron Mooy
Unlucky to see his penalty saved but was a controlling influence throughout and assisted in Town’s first goal -7
Jonathan Hogg
His usual combative display in the middle of the pitch but also impressed moving the ball forward as well - 8
Elias Kachunga
Scored Town’s first goal and was a constant menace for the Preston North End defence -8 (MOTM)
Philip Billing
Unable to make an impact after being forced off through injury just after the half-hour mark - 6
Rajiv van La Parra
Another frustrating day at the office where nothing came off for the Dutch winger despite his best efforts - 6
Nahki Wells
Looked lively upfront and also looked to get on the ball and cause problems for PNE - 8
Substitutes
Jack Payne (for Phillip Billing, 36) -Excellent on his introduction and scored a superb diving header - 8
Collin Quaner (for Nahki Wells, 86) - Looked lively to grab the all-important winner and how crucial it could be - 8
Mark Hudson (for Jack Payne, 90+8) - Didn’t have time to make an impact - 5