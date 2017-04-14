Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A last-gasp Collin Quaner goal gave Huddersfield Town a crucial SkyBet Championship win over Preston North End.

The German forward was the quickest to react after Aaron Mooy’s penalty was saved by PNE Chris Maxwell.

The visitors took a surprise first-half lead through Aiden McGeady's superb striker before Elias Kachunga headed level for the hosts just for the interval.

David Wagner’s side then took the lead in the second-half through Jack Payne’s diving header before Jordan Hugill made it 2-2.

And as the game looked to be heading for a point apiece, Town were awarded a penalty after Elias Kachunga was fouled in the penalty spot with Quaner tucking home the rebound.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Steven Downes’ assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Danny Ward

Making some good saves when called up but was a bit rash with his decision-making at times - 7 (out of 10)

Tommy Smith

Not in the game as much as normal but his effort and energy can never be questioned - 7

Chris Lowe

Was busy as ever making himself available with his overlapping runs down the wings - 7

Christopher Schindler

The German defender was solid at the back as ever and marshalled the defence well - 7

Michael Hefele

Passing was slightly off but nonetheless made some important clearances when called upon - 7

Aaron Mooy

Unlucky to see his penalty saved but was a controlling influence throughout and assisted in Town’s first goal -7

Jonathan Hogg

His usual combative display in the middle of the pitch but also impressed moving the ball forward as well - 8

Elias Kachunga

Scored Town’s first goal and was a constant menace for the Preston North End defence -8 (MOTM)

Philip Billing

Unable to make an impact after being forced off through injury just after the half-hour mark - 6

Rajiv van La Parra

Another frustrating day at the office where nothing came off for the Dutch winger despite his best efforts - 6

Nahki Wells

Looked lively upfront and also looked to get on the ball and cause problems for PNE - 8

Substitutes

Jack Payne (for Phillip Billing, 36) -Excellent on his introduction and scored a superb diving header - 8

Collin Quaner (for Nahki Wells, 86) - Looked lively to grab the all-important winner and how crucial it could be - 8

Mark Hudson (for Jack Payne, 90+8) - Didn’t have time to make an impact - 5