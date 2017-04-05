Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three quick-fire second-half goals saw Huddersfield Town record a comfortable victory over Norwich City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

After a frustrating opening 45 minutes which saw David Wagner’s side dominate without gaining the breakthrough their play deserved, they were finally rewarded in the 66th minute.

Elias Kachunga nipped in to opening the scoring after good work from Tommy Smith with Aaron Mooy and Nahki Wells giving the scoreline an emphatic look with a further two goals in quick succession.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Danny Ward

Looked susceptible with his distribution from back passes but handled everything else adequately enough - 7 (out of 10)

Tommy Smith

Another fantastic performance from the full-back and a superb pass for the opening goal - 8

Chris Lowe

Energetic and lively as ever before having to limp off through injury mid-way through the second-half - 7

Christopher Schindler

Solid and dependable as ever at the back without having too much to do from a largely toothless Norwich City backline - 8

Michael Hefele

Marshaled Cameron Jerome so well he was even able to occasionally maraud forward - 8

Aaron Mooy

Played in a more forward position and didn’t look out of place with a number of neat give-and-go passes as well as a well-taken goal - 8

Jonathan Hogg

A sensational return from his neck injury, the 28-year-old is Huddersfield Town’s very own N'Golo Kanté - 9 (MOTM)

Elias Kachunga

Worked hard all night and his sheer persistence paid off with a wonderfully taken goal - 8

Philip Billing

Looked composed and disciplined alongside Jonathan Hogg, putting in a good shift alongside the midfield enforcer - 8

Rajiv van La Parra

The Dutchman’s pace and direct approach caused problems with his end product continuing to slowly improve - 7

Nahki Wells

Much more energy and guile up front with the Bermudian in the starting line-up and deserved his goal - 8

Substitutes

Joe Lolley (for Jonathan Hogg, 81) -Didn’t get a chance to make an impact after coming on - 5

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (for Chris Lowe, 83) -The game was already won before his introduction - 5

Mark Hudson (for Michael Hefele, 87) -Came on as a precaution for Hefele who was on a booking - 5