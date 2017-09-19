Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Bakary Sako strike in the 13th minute was enough to send a lacklustre Huddersfield Town out of this season’s Carabao Cup.

Joe Lolley was guilty of a poor back pass which led to all sorts of problems for the Terriers backline with the resultant Andros Townsend corner being nodded home by Sako.

Although David Wagner brought on Aaron Mooy in the second-half in search of the elusive equaliser, it was not to be.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Joel Coleman

Didn’t have much to do other than pick the ball out of the net for Bakary Sako’s goal - 6

Florent Hadergjonaj

Had his work cut-out with the overlapping threat of Patrick van Aanholt but handled it well - 6

Martin Cranie

Solid return after a long injury lay-off, covering for his colleagues admirably a number of times - 7

Michael Hefele

Beaten for pace a couple of times, still looks slightly off it after his continued Achilles problems - 6

Scott Malone

Assured both defensively and going forward - a great acquisition over the summer - 7

Philip Billing

Flashes of brilliance were too often mixed with sloppy play and positioning in patches - 6

Jonathan Hogg

Captain for the night, it was great to see his return despite it being somewhat low-key - 6

Joe Lolley

His poor mis-placed pass led to Crystal Palace’s goal and he was replaced at half-time - 5

Tom Ince

Tried to get Town going with the side too often static and lacklustre in the final third - 6

Rajiv van La Parra

Positive throughout, the Dutchman looked Town’s only real legitimate threat going forward - 7 (MOTM)

Elias Kachunga

Moved into the centre-forward role well but was too often isolated and frustrated - 7

Substitutes

Abdelhamid Sabiri (for Joe Lolley, 46) -Showed flashes of what he can do on his introduction - 6

Aaron Mooy (for Tom Ince, 69) -His sheer presence buoyed a lacklustre showing - 7

Dean Whitehead (for Jonathan Hogg, 70) - A more than able deputy in the middle - 6