Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s SkyBet Championship play-off push suffered a major setback against strugglers Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The host’s dominated from kick-off, dictating the tempo and intensity of play and never really letting David Wagner’s side settle into a rhythm.

And their endeavours were rewarded in the 32nd minute as full-back Eric Lichaj slotted home after good work from the impressive Ben Brereton.

Despite David Wagner tweaking his formation at the interval, it wasn’t to be Town’s afternoon as Jamie Ward sealed all three points for the home side.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Danny Ward

A bit hesitant with his distribution but kept Town in the game with a string of fine saves - 7 (out of 10) (MOTM)

Tommy Smith

Rarely seen from an offensive perspective as the host’s pushed Town backwards at every opportunity - 6

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

Struggled with Forest’s marauding full-back Eric Lichaj before making way at half-time as part of a tactical change - 5

Christopher Schindler

Struggled with the craft and trickery of both Ben Brereton and Jamie Ward for the majority of the game - 6

Michael Hefele

Like his central defensive partner, unable to get a handle on Forest’s fluid forwards from the start - 6

Aaron Mooy

Shackled well for large parts of the game by David Vaughan and unable to stamp his authority on the game - 6

Jonathan Hogg

Tried his best to protect the backline as best as he could before having to make way as Town chased the game - 7

Elias Kachunga

Struggled to get into the game apart from a brief spell at the beginning of the second-half - 6

Philip Billing



No qualms with his effort in the middle of the pitch but not suited to the battle that ensued - 6

Rajiv van La Parra

Poor decision-making and too often looked for free-kicks instead of trying to make a real impact on the game - 5

Nahki Wells

Isolated too often apart from a brief spell early in the second-half when Kachunga was pushed up alongside him - 6



Substitutes

Dean Whitehead (for Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, 46) -Was at fault for Forest’s second goal and looked off the pace - 4

Joe Lolley (for Rajiv van La Parra, 46) -Struggled to get into the game after his second-half introduction - 5

Collin Quaner (for Jonathan Hogg, 77) -Unable to make an impact with the game already lost - 5