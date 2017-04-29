Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Defensive errors cost Huddersfield Town as they fell to a 2-0 SkyBet Championship defeat against relegation threatened Birmingham City at St Andrews.

David Wagner made 10 changes to the side which secured a Play-Off place earlier in the week against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And in a lacklustre performance, his much-changed side were unable to capitalise on Che Adams 23rd minute dismissal as the hosts won through goals from Jonathan Grounds and a penalty from Craig Gardner.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Joel Coleman

Looked assured throughout and commanded his area well - Town’s No.1 next season? - 8 (out of 10) (MOTM)

Tommy Smith

His usual marauding self on the right-hand side, but not as effective as usual - 6

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

Had the beating of Emilio Nsue before being substituted as part of a tactical change - 6

Martin Cranie

Switched to centre-back for this encounter and - after an initially shaky start - grew into the role - 6

Mark Hudson

Gave away the first penalty with a foul on Che Adams and at fault for Birmingham City’s opening goal - 4

Philip Billing

Impressed at both ends of the pitch before being forced off late on with a worrying knock - 7

Dean Whitehead

Before giving away Birmingham’s second penalty, rolled back the years with a fine battling performance - 7

Harry Bunn

Showed flashes of creativity as he made his first start for Town since January 2 away at Wigan Athletic - 6

Jack Payne

Worked hard but was unable to provide a much-needed spark in the ‘number 10’ role - 6

Joe Lolley

Unable to continue his fine recent goalscoring record at St. Andrews and was largely anonymous - 6

Collin Quaner

Growing into the target man role but still needs to improve his aerial presence - 6

Substitutes

Nahki Wells (for Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, 46) - Busied himself upfront alongside Quaner but unable to make a real impact - 6

Sean Scannell (for Harry Bunn, 67) - A solid run-out as he continues his rehabilitation - 6

Aaron Mooy (for Mark Hudson, 67) - Town’s talisman was unable to get into the game upon his introduction - 6