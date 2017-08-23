Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Philip Billing penalty and a Joe Lolley strike spared Huddersfield Town’s blushes against Rotherham United in a low-key affair at the John Smith’s Stadium.

David Wagner’s side found themselves behind to the League One outfit in the opening minute as Semi Ajayi caught the home side cold.

But Town rallied in the second-half to book their passage into the Carabao Cup third round with both goals coming in the space of two minutes.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Joel Coleman

Other than the first minute goal didn’t really have much to do apart from one brilliant stop - 6

Jordan Williams

Positive and always looked to get forward with the ball - a decent debut for the youngster - 7

Scott Malone

Showed some good touches and quick-feet in the final third and rarely troubled defensively - 6

Christopher Schindler

A solid cameo before making way in a pre-planned substitution at the interval - 6

Michael Hefele

Appeared a bit ring-rusty in his decision-making but grew into it as the game progressed - 6

Dean Whitehead

Quietly effective in central midfield before moving into the back four for the second period - 6

Danny Williams

Played the engine room role in central midfield brilliantly and often got Town going in attack - 7

Collin Quaner

Touch let him down too often but always positive and looking to play on the front foot - 6

Kasey Palmer

Struggled to find any space and anonymous for large periods before setting up Joe Lolley’s goal - 6

Joe Lolley

Looks fitter, stronger and more confident since the summer break and deserved his goal - 7 (MOTM)

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Laurent Depoitre

Strong with his back to goal and link-up play and earned Town’s penalty with his physical presence - 7

Substitutes

Philip Billing (for Christopher Schindler, 46) - Made an immediate impact by confidently converting the penalty - 7

Elias Kachunga (for Kasey Palmer, 74) - Didn’t really manage to get into the game on his introduction - 6

Tom Ince (for Joe Lolley, 81) -A short run-out but couldn’t really make an impact - NA